Cognac OG, is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. It’s a likely cognac-smelling phenotype of OG Kush, and marketed as such. Labs tests for the relatively rare strain report uniquely high levels of pinene atop more traditional limonene, and caryophyllene. These terpenes combined with other smell molecules—like esters—can contribute to a rich, gassy, pungent smell akin to wine distilled and aged in oak. This strain may make you feel uplifted and relaxed, eventually giving way to intense hunger. A Cognac OG tastes wonderfully fruity, with a citrus berry flavor that features notes of grape on the exhale. With a high THC content, medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, inflammation, and pain. According to growers, Cognac OG flowers into heart-shaped buds with light green foliage and orange hairs that appear pink from a dusting of trichomes. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.