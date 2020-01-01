Bred by Humboldt Seed Company for the band Slightly Stoopid, Collie Man Kush crosses their own Humboldt Reserve OG Kush with Asphalt Plant. This indica-dominant strain has a heavy gas and turpentine smell with a little bit of a citrus influence. Buds are green and purple and come dipped in silver trichomes. This non-drowsy strain may put you in a deep state of relaxation, allowing you to enjoy the sunset.
