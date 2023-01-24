Connect 407 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Connect 407.
Connect 407 strain effects
Connect 407 strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Anorexia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Connect 407 reviews
