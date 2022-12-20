Cookie Kush
Cookie Kush effects are mostly calming.
Cookie Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Cookie Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and talkative. Cookie Kush has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cookie Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cookie Kush
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cookie Kush products near you
Similar to Cookie Kush near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—