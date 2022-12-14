Cookie Punch
Cookie Punch effects are mostly calming.
Cookie Punch potency is higher THC than average.
Cookie Punch is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, aroused, and talkative. Cookie Punch has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cookie Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cookie Punch sensations
Cookie Punch helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
