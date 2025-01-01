Cozmic Confection
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
Indica
Cozmic Confection potency is higher THC than average.
Cozmic Confection is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Spaceman Seed Co. from a genetic cross of Dipz x Ksmorz. This strain is sweet like syrup, with notes of marshmallow, grape, cookies, and skunk. Cozmic Confection provides the perfect end-of-day unwinder, with intensely relaxing effects that weigh down the body while relieving it of pain and aches—plus a silly mood for good measure. This inter-stellar strain won first place at the 2024 Errl Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cozmic Confection, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
