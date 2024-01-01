stock photo similar to Cream Puffy
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Cream Puffy

Cream Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Cream Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Cereal Milk. We are still learning about Cream Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cream Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Cream Puffy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Cream Puffy products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Cream Puffy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight