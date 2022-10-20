Cresco Cookies
aka Cresco Cookie
Cresco Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Cresco Cookies, also known as Cresco Cookie,, is a hybrid weed strain. Cresco Cookies has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cresco Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
