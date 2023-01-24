Critical Mass CBD
Critical Mass CBD effects are mostly calming.
Critical Mass CBD potency is lower THC than average.
Critical Mass CBD is a CBD marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Critical Mass CBD - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Critical Mass CBD strain effects
Critical Mass CBD strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
