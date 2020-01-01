ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
From Advanced Seeds, Critical Soma crosses Critical and Somango to create a fruity tropical treat. Critical Soma produces huge yields with dark, dense colas that bulge from the stalk. People can expect a sweet tropical flavor and aroma, while the high is both cerebral and physical, making for a great afternoon strain when it’s time for a bike ride to the beach.

