Indica

4.3 138 reviews

Somango

aka Soma #5

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 138 reviews

Somango

Somango from Soma Seeds is a 75% indica strain bred by crossing Jack Herer, Super Skunk, and Big Skunk Korean. Formerly known as Soma #5, Somango was later renamed after its fruity mango aroma. Despite its genetics, Somango’s effects are uplifting and cerebrally-focused. Creative minds will enjoy the clear-headed and functional euphoria brought about by Somango, allowing focus and productivity. Soma recommends cultivating Somango in indoor soil gardens with organic nutrients, and with a 9 to 10 week flowering time.

Effects

97 people reported 639 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 50%
Focused 36%
Uplifted 26%
Sleepy 25%
Stress 31%
Insomnia 26%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 20%
Depression 19%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%
Anxious 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

138

Find Somango nearby

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Somango
First strain child
Green Mango
child
Second strain child
Anubis
child

Products with Somango

Good reads

5 Indica Cannabis Strains for Sativa Fans
Craving the Tropics? Try a Strain That Tastes Like Mango
New Strains Alert: Mob Boss, Timewreck, Somango, Jack Skellington, and Mother’s Helper
