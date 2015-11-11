Somango from Soma Seeds is a 75% indica strain bred by crossing Jack Herer, Super Skunk, and Big Skunk Korean. Formerly known as Soma #5, Somango was later renamed after its fruity mango aroma. Despite its genetics, Somango’s effects are uplifting and cerebrally-focused. Creative minds will enjoy the clear-headed and functional euphoria brought about by Somango, allowing focus and productivity. Soma recommends cultivating Somango in indoor soil gardens with organic nutrients, and with a 9 to 10 week flowering time.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
138
Find Somango nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Somango nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Products with Somango
Hang tight. We're looking for Somango nearby.