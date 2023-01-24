Cyber Cake
THC 21%CBG 1%Limonene
Cyber Cake effects are mostly energizing.
Cyber Cake potency is higher THC than average.
no flavors reported yet
Cyber Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wifi #43 and wedding Cake. It’s an elite exotic from Fiore Genetics in California.
Cyber Cake strain effects
Cyber Cake strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
