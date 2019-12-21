ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dagwood
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Dagwood
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 2 reviews

Dagwood

aka DAG

Dagwood

Bred by Darren Doherty and Jeff Jamnik of Red River Cannabis Coalition, Dagwood, a.k.a DAG, is a hybrid that crosses Shoreline Skunk and Whitaker Blues. It produces dense trichome-coated buds with a purple finish and has a pungent skunk aroma. Flavors are sweet and herbal, with fruity undertones resembling berry and apple.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

write a review

Find Dagwood nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dagwood nearby.

Products with Dagwood

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Dagwood nearby.

Most popular in