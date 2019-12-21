Bred by Darren Doherty and Jeff Jamnik of Red River Cannabis Coalition, Dagwood, a.k.a DAG, is a hybrid that crosses Shoreline Skunk and Whitaker Blues. It produces dense trichome-coated buds with a purple finish and has a pungent skunk aroma. Flavors are sweet and herbal, with fruity undertones resembling berry and apple.
