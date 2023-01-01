stock photo similar to Daily Cheat
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Daily Cheat

Daily Cheat is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pyky Styx and Daily Driver. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Daily Cheat is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Daily Cheat features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Daily Cheat typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Daily Cheat’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Daily Cheat, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



