Dedoverde Haze crosses two classic parents—California Haze and Amnesia. Buds grow in a true sativa fashion with a light, open structure and beautiful, lush flowers. The aroma offers notes of citrus and oil with undertones of pine, haze, spice, tropical fruit, and cedar. If the aromas don’t wake you up the high surely will. 

