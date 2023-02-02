Derailed
Derailed effects are mostly energizing.
Derailed is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Derailed - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. This strain was originally bred by Jaws Gear.
Derailed strain effects
Derailed strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
