Hybrid

Diamond Frontz

Diamond Frontz is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of White Runtz x Zelatti. Think Runtz but bigger, stronger, and thick with carats of calyx diamonds; tropical fruit terps abound. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diamond Frontz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

