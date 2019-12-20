ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Runtz
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of White Runtz
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 23 reviews

White Runtz

White Runtz

Grown by the Runtz crew in California, White Runtz is a cross of Gelato and Zkittlez. Noted for its stark white trichomes that make buds look white, White Runtz is a potent strain that will coat your senses with a sweet, fruity flavor profile for hours. The strain is grown only by the Runtz crew which means you’re going to receive a quality product that is treated with care.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

23

write a review

Find White Runtz nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Runtz nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Zkittlez
parent
Second strain parent
Gelato
parent
Strain
White Runtz

Products with White Runtz

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Runtz nearby.

Most popular in