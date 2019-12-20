Grown by the Runtz crew in California, White Runtz is a cross of Gelato and Zkittlez. Noted for its stark white trichomes that make buds look white, White Runtz is a potent strain that will coat your senses with a sweet, fruity flavor profile for hours. The strain is grown only by the Runtz crew which means you’re going to receive a quality product that is treated with care.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
23
Find White Runtz nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Runtz nearby.
Lineage
Products with White Runtz
Hang tight. We're looking for White Runtz nearby.