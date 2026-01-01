Diesel Lab is a potent sativa-leaning hybrid (≈65% sativa / 35% indica) with THC levels commonly ranging from 22–30%, known for its sharp fuel-forward aroma and energetic, mentally stimulating effects. Often associated with classic Sour Diesel and modern gas-heavy genetics, this terpene-rich cultivar delivers an intense aromatic profile of diesel fuel, sour citrus, pine, earthy spice, and subtle herbal funk layered with hints of lemon zest and skunky kush. Commonly driven by terpenes such as limonene, caryophyllene, and terpinolene, Diesel Lab offers a loud, flavorful smoke with a crisp citrus-diesel finish and classic East Coast fuel character. Expect an uplifting cerebral rush that enhances focus, creativity, motivation, and mood before settling into a light, functional body calm without heavy sedation. Sharp, energizing, and highly functional, Diesel Lab is ideal for daytime sessions, creative work, social settings, or anyone seeking a classic gas-heavy strain with productive and euphoric effects. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!