Dirty Buntz
Dirty Buntz effects are mostly energizing.
Dirty Buntz potency is higher THC than average.
Dirty Buntz is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, talkative, and focused. Dirty Buntz has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dirty Buntz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Dirty Buntz
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dirty Buntz strain effects
Dirty Buntz strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dirty Buntz products near you
Similar to Dirty Buntz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—