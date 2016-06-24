ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dizzy OG

Dizzy OG took 2nd place for Best Medical Hybrid Flower at the 2016 SoCal Cannabis Cup and is the official strain of Las Vegas hip-hop luminary Dizzy Wright. This strain has traditional OG qualities, including a heavy yet functional body buzz that sticks to the bones. With slightly sweeter terpenoids than traditional OG strains, this hybrid is an all-day smoke for the seasoned consumer, but can lean toward full sedation in larger doses. 

 

Great for first timers, but go easy and try not to green out. Best bud I have ever gotten a hold of, no bad effects. Not even red eyes. you could smoke this shit at work if you can hold yourself together.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
TheDizzy OG I had was an Indica by Crown Genetics & it contained 21% THC. Now, the research I did says Dizzy is a Hybrid & I agree because of the effects. First I got mental stimulation causing Happy haziness & dizziness. Then the physical effects of calm relaxation. I can function on this during th...
HappyRelaxed
it makes you fell real relaxed and chill and it's just awesome :)
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
thank god my go-to clinic has this strain, and i hope they continue to carry it, because its amazing! i personally feel like its one of the best strains ive tried in a while! i just personally dont feel ANY of the effects that are under the 'negative' effects section, but shhhit I AINT COMPLAININ ab...
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
This shit is a straight choker. Amazing strain love the effects and energy is perfect. Looove it
ArousedEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
OG Kush
Dizzy OG

