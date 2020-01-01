Doctor Jamaica is Vision Seed’s cut of the famous California Orange (a.k.a. Cali-O). This strain is relatively easy to grow and offers up an alluring aroma of fresh squeezed oranges. While this plant might only yield an average harvest with average potency, the flavor and effects of Doctor Jamaica are worth the space in your garden. Its balanced euphoria and physical relaxation give this strain a functional and enjoyable buzz that can enhance most situations at the right dose.