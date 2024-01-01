Double Grape
Double Grape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Crinkle and Sour Stomper. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Double Grape is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Mephisto, the average price of Double Grape typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Double Grape’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Double Grape, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
