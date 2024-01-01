stock photo similar to Double Grape
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Double Grape

Double Grape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Crinkle and Sour Stomper. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Double Grape is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Mephisto, the average price of Double Grape typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Double Grape’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Double Grape, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Double Grape

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Double Grape products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Double Grape near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight