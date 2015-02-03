ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Doug's Varin
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Doug's Varin
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.9 19 reviews

Doug's Varin

Doug's Varin

Doug’s Varin is a rare sativa that was specially crafted to contain high amounts of the psychoactive cannabinoid THCV. People with anorexia and appetite loss might want to steer clear of Doug’s Varin, as THCV may suppress hunger. With an aroma of earthy pine and sweet citrus, Doug’s Varin delivers a clear-headed burst of mental stimulation that doesn’t last long, making this strain a perfect choice for anyone seeking short-term effects.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

19

write a review

Find Doug's Varin nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Doug's Varin nearby.

Products with Doug's Varin

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Doug's Varin nearby.

Good reads

Show all

What Is THCV and What Are the Benefits of This Cannabinoid?
What Is THCV and What Are the Benefits of This Cannabinoid?

Most popular in