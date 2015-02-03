Doug’s Varin is a rare sativa that was specially crafted to contain high amounts of the psychoactive cannabinoid THCV. People with anorexia and appetite loss might want to steer clear of Doug’s Varin, as THCV may suppress hunger. With an aroma of earthy pine and sweet citrus, Doug’s Varin delivers a clear-headed burst of mental stimulation that doesn’t last long, making this strain a perfect choice for anyone seeking short-term effects.