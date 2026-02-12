Dr. Funkenstein reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dr. Funkenstein.
Dr. Funkenstein strain effects
Dr. Funkenstein strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dr. Funkenstein reviews
b........2
February 12, 2026
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
This strain is amazing! It’s an easy smoke and will relax you quickly.