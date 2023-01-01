HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Dream Queen Glue
write a review
Dream Queen Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Dream Queen with Glue. This strain features sweet, peppery flavors that are accented by a gassy aroma. Smoking Dream Queen Glue will leave you in a deep state of calm and relaxation.
Buy strains with similar effects to Dream Queen Glue
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dream Queen Glue products near you
Similar to Dream Queen Glue near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—