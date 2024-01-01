Drippin’ Aint Eazy
aka Drippin’ Aint Easy
Drippin’ Aint Eazy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and made from a cross of Drip Station and Gary Poppins. This pairing creates a robust plant that blooms into deep purple buds with pale green accents and opaque trichomes. Drippin’ Aint Eazy blooms into a musky, creamy palate with floral, diesel, and sweet notes. This is a potent strain best suited to experienced consumers seeking intense body-tingling effects with a side of the giggles. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Drippin’ Aint Eazy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
