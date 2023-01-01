Gary Poppins
Gary Poppins is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton and Red Runtz. This strain is named after the famous basketball player and the sweet candy, and it has a complex and spicy flavor with hints of diesel and herbal. Gary Poppins is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gary Poppins effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gary Poppins when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Gary Poppins features flavors like earthy, sweet, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gary Poppins typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a potent and balanced treat that can help them feel happy and calm. Gary Poppins is also known for its dense and sticky buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gary Poppins, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
