Dunkin’ Dandy is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Dunkin’ Dandy is a cross of the strains Milk & Cookies x Falcon-9. Dunkin’ Dandy is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Dunkin’ Dandy is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.



