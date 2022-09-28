Milk and Cookies
Milk and Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Milk and Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Milk and Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, hungry, and relaxed. Milk and Cookies has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Milk and Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Milk and Cookies weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Milk and Cookies sensations
Milk and Cookies helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 8% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 8% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Milk and Cookies products near you
Similar to Milk and Cookies near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—