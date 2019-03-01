ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Early Glue RBx1

A gorgeous homage to Original Glue, Early Glue RBx1 by Ethos Genetics crosses Black Fire F1 with Original Glue. The result is a plant with beautiful dense stacked flowers that are light green with purple calyxes and blanketed in resin. Expect a similar structure and aromas as Original Glue with pungent earthy, skunky, and sour notes. Its potent high is long-lasting, offering users a heightened mood and overall physical relaxation.

Member since 2018
Ethos Early Glue is GG4 x Black Fire x GG4 This Strain is Fucking Potent ! Grown in soil Indoors under Lush Lighting LED's This strains Onset is almost instant....4 hits and Bam! You're in the Matrix... Not for the greenhorn smoker.... Seriously, the most high I have ever been....Use with cauti...
EuphoricGigglyHungrySleepyTingly
Member since 2019
I just smoked some. It's pretty chill stuff. I feel pretty good. Euphoric and relaxed. I'm not like completely blown out of my mind, which is a plus for me. I don't enjoy many of those highs, they make me anxious and feel like everything around me is moving slowly. This stuff is truly one of those s...
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Original Glue
Early Glue RBx1

