Elon Musky
Elon Musky effects are mostly calming.
Elon Musky potency is higher THC than average.
Elon Musky is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Elon Musky - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Elon Musky strain effects
Elon Musky strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
