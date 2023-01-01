stock photo similar to Eskimo Cookies
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Eskimo Cookies

Eskimo Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum Yeti and Cookies N Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Eskimo Cookies is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by 42, the average price of Eskimo Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Eskimo Cookies’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Eskimo Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Eskimo Cookies

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Eskimo Cookies products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Eskimo Cookies near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight