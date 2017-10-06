ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ethiopian by Ace Seeds is a classic subtropical African sativa. This landrace exemplifies classic sativa morphology with its tall, bushy structure, vigorous growth, and natural mold resistance. Its long flowering time pays off with excellent final yields. Ethiopian’s effects will be appreciated by sativa lovers looking for an active, sociable high that is focused and stimulating. The bouquet is a melange of fermented citrus, wood chips, and musk.    

