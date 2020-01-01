ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Extreme Impact Auto
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Extreme Impact Auto
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

Write a review

Extreme Impact Auto

Extreme Impact Auto

An indica-dominant autoflower cultivar from Heavyweight Seeds, Extreme Impact is a cross of Mazar Auto and Fast and Vast Auto. The plant puts off a deep hash flavor accompanied by notes of lemon and lime. Thick, intense smoke usually produces a sedative high, making Extreme Impact Auto a great strain if you’re looking to be locked in the couch.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Extreme Impact Auto nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Extreme Impact Auto nearby.

Products with Extreme Impact Auto

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Extreme Impact Auto nearby.