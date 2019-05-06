ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Faded Glory by Snow High Seeds is a delicious mixture of hybridized genetics. Created from Blueberry Blast, Snow High’s version of Blue Dream, and OG Purple Fire Thai, Faded Glory contains a wide variety of genetics. This heavy-hitter generates an abundant yield that shows off notes of blueberry, and it leaves the consumer feeling euphoric and uplifted. Enjoy Faded Glory through the day for a boost in mood.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry Blast
parent
Strain
Faded Glory

Most popular in