Faded Glory by Snow High Seeds is a delicious mixture of hybridized genetics. Created from Blueberry Blast, Snow High’s version of Blue Dream, and OG Purple Fire Thai, Faded Glory contains a wide variety of genetics. This heavy-hitter generates an abundant yield that shows off notes of blueberry, and it leaves the consumer feeling euphoric and uplifted. Enjoy Faded Glory through the day for a boost in mood.
