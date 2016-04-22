ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blueberry Blast
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blueberry Blast

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.5 29 reviews

Blueberry Blast

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 29 reviews

Blueberry Blast

A mostly sativa hybrid from Snow High Seeds, Blueberry Blast is a the result of the famous Blueberry-Haze genetics of Blue Dream being pollinated by a Johnny Blaze male. These flowers smell strongly of blueberry, musk, and sweet candy, and taste like cedar and berries when smoked or vaped. A definite sativa effect is to be expected, with soaring, trippy highs that gradually fade into relaxation.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

29

Show all

Avatar for floydian420
Member since 2017
I've been experimenting with smoking less often, and more mindfully lately (not just smoking before bed out of habit), smoking with a purpose. I picked up this sativa on the way home and went for an evening walk around my quiet suburban neighbourhood. The taste of this was delicious, earthy, floral,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for emilystarshine
Member since 2015
this stuff...its like POW ZOOM and suddenly you realize there IS good in the world. personally just the taste is enough to make bluebery blast world class but then you feel the effect and suddenly your ship does not go. and i know only like a dozen people will get that but if you get the chance to t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for ForcePower8
Member since 2016
Blueberry Blast certainly “blasted” me, in more way than one. It was a beautiful Seattle day when my best bud and I each smoked a J on a local pier. Immediately after finishing, I noticed a “deepening” of my vision, both in a sense of distance and an enhanced appreciation of my surroundings. The bus...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for McSplif
Member since 2016
Wow! one of those strains when you first smell a true blueberry blast you will be overwhelmed with the unmistakable smell of sweet blueberries followed by an earthy pungent skunky finish. Great anytime strain. not overly sedating, but a great upbeat high. Excellent for daytime use. I grabbed thi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for kushkobain
Member since 2017
This strain provides the exact kind of high I like in a sativa - potent, psychoactive, uplifting, and long-lasting. As I write this, I’m still basking in the happy and slightly hazy buzz from a joint I smoked 5 hours ago. The bulk of the visual effects remain intact, including the added depth to my ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Blueberry Blast nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blueberry Blast nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blueberry Blast

Lineage

Strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blueberry Blast
Strain child
Faded Glory
child

Products with Blueberry Blast

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blueberry Blast nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Butter OG, Blackberry Pie, Khufu, Mammoth, and More
New Strains Alert: Butter OG, Blackberry Pie, Khufu, Mammoth, and More

Most popular in