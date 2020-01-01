A cross of Big Bud and Caramellow, Fast Caramelic puts out a sweet candy smell and a tasty caramel flavor. With big yields and a quick flowering period, Fast Caramelic is a concentrate producer’s dream. Along with its flavor profile and fast turnaround is a sedative high that will put you in the couch for hours on end. Give this strain a try on a lazy sunday when rest and relaxation is on the agenda.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Fast Caramelic nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Fast Caramelic nearby.
Lineage
Products with Fast Caramelic
Hang tight. We're looking for Fast Caramelic nearby.