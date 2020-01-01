A cross of Big Bud and Caramellow, Fast Caramelic puts out a sweet candy smell and a tasty caramel flavor. With big yields and a quick flowering period, Fast Caramelic is a concentrate producer’s dream. Along with its flavor profile and fast turnaround is a sedative high that will put you in the couch for hours on end. Give this strain a try on a lazy sunday when rest and relaxation is on the agenda.