  3. Fast Caramelic
Hybrid

Fast Caramelic

Fast Caramelic

A cross of Big Bud and Caramellow, Fast Caramelic puts out a sweet candy smell and a tasty caramel flavor. With big yields and a quick flowering period, Fast Caramelic is a concentrate producer’s dream. Along with its flavor profile and fast turnaround is a sedative high that will put you in the couch for hours on end. Give this strain a try on a lazy sunday when rest and relaxation is on the agenda.

 

Strain spotlight

Lineage

Strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Strain
Fast Caramelic

