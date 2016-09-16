Fat Axl is a laugh-out-loud homage to the Fat Axl Rose meme circulating the internet. This genetic cross started out as an experiment and joke, but after witnessing the strain’s phenomenal yield and potency, Fat Axl earned a place in the Pua Mana ‘Ohana catalog. Developed by genetic specialist, Masta Cylinda, Fat Axl is an indica-dominant hybrid that stimulates appetite, relaxes limbs, and ignites the mind, offering effects that liberate the consumer from stress and physical discomfort.
