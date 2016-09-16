ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Fat Axl is a laugh-out-loud homage to the Fat Axl Rose meme circulating the internet. This genetic cross started out as an experiment and joke, but after witnessing the strain’s phenomenal yield and potency, Fat Axl earned a place in the Pua Mana ‘Ohana catalog. Developed by genetic specialist, Masta Cylinda, Fat Axl is an indica-dominant hybrid that stimulates appetite, relaxes limbs, and ignites the mind, offering effects that liberate the consumer from stress and physical discomfort. 

Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
The Hog (Fat Axl rose) x AK-47 (Gun's and Rose's) = Fat Axl ;-)
CreativeHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for acannon
Member since 2014
Fat axl is one of the best strains out! If you like smoking and being in a crowd, this is the strain for you. Just don't smoke this alone or you'll be talking to your pets and Siri all day
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for kaleb4327
Member since 2016
I found the high always sneaking up on me. tastes pretty earthy. not the strongest indica i've ever smoked but fat axl will defiantly make yours eyes feel fat and heavy.
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for jnotes2010
Member since 2017
Earthy, smooth and similar to ak 47 and mixed with Og kush.. what I love about this strain it hits you right away and be prepare to eat like a dog.. I recommend for those suffering from nausea or loss of appetite. It also could cause drowsiness. Overall fire strain
FocusedHungry
Hang tight. We're looking for Fat Axl nearby.