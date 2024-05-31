stock photo similar to Fatality
HybridTHC 27%CBD

Fatality

Fatality is a hybrid weed strain bred by Jokes up! Ice Kream for their JUIK brand in collaboration with rapper Finesses2Tymes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fatality, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Fatality strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Aroused

Fatality strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Insomnia
    100% of people say it helps with Insomnia

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Fatality strain reviews1

May 31, 2024
It’s that
