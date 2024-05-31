stock photo similar to Fatality
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Fatality
Fatality is a hybrid weed strain bred by Jokes up! Ice Kream for their JUIK brand in collaboration with rapper Finesses2Tymes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fatality, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Fatality strain effects
Fatality strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
