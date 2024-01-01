stock photo similar to Figment
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Figment

Figment is a hybrid weed strain bred by Fig Farms from a genetic cross of Purple Fig x Animal Mints 199 #4. This plant grows into the deepest of royal purple nugs flecked with light green, sticky with calyxes. Figment has a palate beyond imagination, with notes of sharp ammonia, sweet cakey dough, and lavender florals. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Figment, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

