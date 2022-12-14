Fire Cookies
Fire Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Fire Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Fire Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, giggly, and talkative. Fire Cookies has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Fire Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Fire Cookies sensations
Fire Cookies helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
