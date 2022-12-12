Fire Fly
Fire Fly effects are mostly calming.
Fire Fly potency is higher THC than average.
Fire Fly is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Fire Fly - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Fire Fly
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Fire Fly sensations
Fire Fly helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Fire Fly products near you
Similar to Fire Fly near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—