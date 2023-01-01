Flo Mints
Flo Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Starfighter with Animal Mints. The effects of this strain are uplifting and energizing, and can turn any bland social situation into a pleasant one. The flavor of Flo Mints is chocolatey, musky, and gassy. This strain is ideal for those looking to get swept away into a delicious state of euphoria.
