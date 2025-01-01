Foo Yung
Foo Yung is a cannabis strain. Foo Yung comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of Eggroll x Hotspot, combining a savory strain with a fast-finishing one. Foo Yung has roots in Cannarado's massive Grape Pie line. He calls it amazing combo of gelato, OG and grape pie. Leave one of the first reviews of Foo Yung.
