Four Directions is a hybrid weed strain bred by Emerald Spirit Botanicals and made from a genetic cross of their proprietary and award-winning Harmony Rose x Pink Boost Goddess. Harmony Rose has a high CBD content and Pink Boost Goddess has garnered multiple cup wins for its unique THCV content, so Four Directions gets a quad of cannabinoids: THC, CBD, THCV, and CBDV. This union, coupled with Emerald Spirit Botanicals’ holistic cultivation methods, gives Four Directions an elemental quality, ideal for helping address a wide range of ailments. It has a sweet, floral profile tinged with pepper. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Four Directions, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.