Coming from Big Buddha Seeds, Freeze Cheese ‘89 crosses the classic Friesland Indica from 1989 with Big Buddha Cheese. With a delicious hazy smoke that welcomes you in, the high will then drop you into a red-eyed couch lock that may put a grin across your face.
