  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Sativa
  4. French Cookies
  5. French Cookies Reviews

French Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain French Cookies.

French Cookies effects

5 people reported 16 effects
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
20% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Muscle spasms
20% of people say it helps with muscle spasms

