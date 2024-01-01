Frenchy’s Force
Frenchy’s Force is a hybrid weed strain bred by Dragonfly Earth Medicine from a genetic cross of Guava Punch x GG GAK. This strain was grown to be a tall, vigorous plant with pale green buds with prolific white resin production that suit both smoking and hash-making. Frenchy’s Force suits the tastes of its namesake, with a profile of creamy guava, sharp citrus, diesel and butter notes; it provides uplifting and soothing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frenchy’s Force, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Frenchy’s ForceOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Frenchy’s Force products near you
Similar to Frenchy’s Force near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—