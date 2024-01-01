stock photo similar to Frenchy’s Force
Hybrid

Frenchy’s Force

Frenchy’s Force is a hybrid weed strain bred by Dragonfly Earth Medicine from a genetic cross of Guava Punch x GG GAK. This strain was grown to be a tall, vigorous plant with pale green buds with prolific white resin production that suit both smoking and hash-making. Frenchy’s Force suits the tastes of its namesake, with a profile of creamy guava, sharp citrus, diesel and butter notes; it provides uplifting and soothing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frenchy’s Force, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

