Frisian Duck is a structurally unique strain developed by Dutch Passion. Its genetics were bred over several generations of Frisian Dew x Ducksfoot. The genetics from Ducksfoot (named for its oddly shaped leaves that resemble duck feet) allows this plant to hide in plain sight, making it ideal for outdoor grows. Frisian Duck is also rather hardy and able to thrive in harsh growing conditions. Expect pepper and pine on the nose with buds that vary in appearance from light blue to purple.
