ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Frisian Duck
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Frisian Duck

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 17 reviews

Frisian Duck

Frisian Duck

Frisian Duck is a structurally unique strain developed by Dutch Passion. Its genetics were bred over several generations of Frisian Dew x Ducksfoot. The genetics from Ducksfoot (named for its oddly shaped leaves that resemble duck feet) allows this plant to hide in plain sight, making it ideal for outdoor grows. Frisian Duck is also rather hardy and able to thrive in harsh growing conditions. Expect pepper and pine on the nose with buds that vary in appearance from light blue to purple.   

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

17

Show all

Avatar for Teamcanna
Member since 2016
We love her. She has it all, Smell, Taste, and Yield.... When processed to concentrates, her fruity terpene profile remains with her through and through. Harvesting at 75 days (indoor w/ 30% amber trichomes) will bring out a high, that is uplifting and hits you in the eyes initially, followed by a l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mattyweed
Member since 2017
I grew this outdoor in the UK and man what a beast, 6oz dry yield. Sexy purple buds with a sickly sweet aroma. Easy to grow, mould resistant and smokes great.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Trunxrdm
Member since 2017
I popped 1 seed from Dutch passion and got this Beautiful purple budded plant with green leaves that when trimmed created an overall peppered look to the buds! Super Beautiful!! It was Easy to germinate! took off like wild fire!!! out of the 4 plants i had going it grew the fastest and had a large h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for lio21112
Member since 2016
Smooth taste. (Pine and Spicy) Big fan of purple buds, which is a plus. Great hybrid, more towards the sativa side, so it's great for day time use. Awesome for stealth growing!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for SamKid
Member since 2015
Absolutely 5* for this strain. Really easy to grow, a wonderful energetic, talkative high. Some of the plants had stronger elements of Purple Star hence the buds were purple and even went very dark blue almost black and some others had the Skunk gene dominant and these were greener and slightly str...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
more reviews
write a review

Find Frisian Duck nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Frisian Duck nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Frisian Dew
parent
Strain
Frisian Duck

Products with Frisian Duck

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Frisian Duck nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Purple People Eater, Diamond Socks, Bloo’s Kloos, and More
New Strains Alert: Purple People Eater, Diamond Socks, Bloo’s Kloos, and More
Bizarre Cannabis Strains With Unusual Growth Characteristics
Bizarre Cannabis Strains With Unusual Growth Characteristics